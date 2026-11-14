Schenectady’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around energy and power systems. If you’re an engineer who likes complex problems and real impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY (Schenectady Technology Laboratory)

(Schenectady Technology Laboratory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Relocation: Yes

Own full test programs for power and turbomachinery systems, from scoping and cost estimates to test rig design and facility upgrades. Great fit if you like leading cross‑functional teams, doing hands‑on lab work, and running analyses (stress, thermo, overspeed) in a highly regulated industry.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY (Hybrid eligible: 2 days in office, 3 days remote for U.S. hubs)

(Hybrid eligible: 2 days in office, 3 days remote for U.S. hubs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Relocation: No

Shape how controls engineering work gets done by mapping processes, applying Lean tools, and building clear job aids and checklists. Ideal if you have 5+ years in controls/systems engineering and enjoy documentation, Confluence/CLM, and driving ISO‑aligned process improvements.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Relocation: Yes

Be the go‑to expert when generators fail—leading root‑cause investigations, defining fixes, and supporting customers on outages worldwide (10–15% travel). Good match if you have 5+ years in generator tech, like customer‑facing work, and want to publish technical bulletins and mentor others.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY (on‑site lab work)

(on‑site lab work) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,100 – $131,900 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Relocation: Yes

Hands‑on lab role supporting design, manufacturing, testing, and field commissioning of custom protection and control hardware. Great if you have 5+ years with low‑voltage equipment or protection & controls, can read and create wiring/schematic diagrams, and don’t mind up to 20% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.