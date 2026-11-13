🏛️ Schenectady Council Committees: Trash Rules, Budget Changes & More

The Schenectady City Council committee meetings on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 cover several topics: garbage rules, the budget process, sidewalks, park improvements, business district budgets, an honor for a local bowler, and selling city-owned properties.

1. Possible changes to garbage and trash rules (Chapter 161)

Under Public Service & Utilities, Councilmember Carl Williams has asked for a Committee Public Hearing (CPH) on changes to Chapter 161, “Garbage, Rubbish and Refuse.”

Right now, the paperwork only lists the subject: “CPH – Amend Chapter 161 Garbage, Rubbish, and Refuse.” It does not explain what changes are being proposed, why they are needed, or give a specific recommendation yet.

So at this stage, the main point is: the Council is starting a formal discussion about updating the city’s garbage and trash rules, but details are not in this packet.

2. Changing how the capital budget is reviewed (Chapter 13)

Under Government Operations, Councilmember Carl Williams also wants to amend Chapter 13, “Capital Budget Process.” This is about how the Council reviews and decides on big, long-term spending projects.

He explains that:

All budget talks, presentations, and decisions have been squeezed into one calendar month each year.

each year. Even when things go smoothly, this has been hard to manage .

. The FY2027 budget has been especially complex, showing that the current schedule makes it tough to have meaningful discussion and informed decisions.

The evaluation in his request says:

There is a definite need to extend the timeline for Council review of budget matters.

to for Council review of budget matters. A longer review period would: Allow more thoughtful deliberations Make it easier to schedule needed presentations Create more chances for public engagement



It also stresses that:

Meeting notes, presentations, and supporting documents should be made available to the public in a timely way after each discussion.

The recommendation is to:

Set up an expanded budget review period , and

, and Build in clear expectations that all budget materials will be shared publicly and quickly, to improve transparency and public access.

3. Sidewalk replacement contract using CDBG funds

Under City Development & Planning, City Engineer Christopher R. Wallin, P.E. is asking the Council to award a contract for:

“2026 CDBG Select Sidewalk Replacement – Base Bid and Alternate #1”

Recommended contractor: Peter Luizzi & Brothers Contracting, Inc.

Base amount: $277,000.00

Alternate (Fifth Avenue work): $92,069.00

This is scheduled for the November 23, 2026 Council agenda.

Background:

About $250,000 from the City’s annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds was set aside for sidewalk replacement in certain eligible areas.

from the City’s annual funds was set aside for sidewalk replacement in certain eligible areas. Because the money is limited , the City chose a targeted approach to get the most impact while meeting grant goals and city rules.

, the City chose a to get the most impact while meeting grant goals and city rules. The focus is on sidewalks in front of or next to small commercial properties that recently got site plan approval and were required to have new sidewalks.

that recently got and were required to have new sidewalks. The locations listed as having significant deterioration are: 14 Willow Street Van Vranken Avenue (east side, Nott to Hattie) Moyston Street (between State Street and Hilderbrandt Avenue) Fifth Avenue (this is Alternate #1)

are:

Bids:

Bids were opened October 28, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. EDT .

. Three companies submitted bids with bid bonds: Peter Luizzi & Brothers Contracting Base bid: $277,000.00 Base + Alternate #1: $369,069.00 Carver Construction Inc. Base bid: $415,625.00 Base + Alternate #1: $599,250.00 Callanan Industries Inc. Base bid: $298,174.00 Base + Alternate #1: $407,174.00



Peter Luizzi & Brothers submitted the lowest bid.

Funding:

The project will be paid for with CDBG funds plus a capital code set up by the Finance Department.

Recommendation:

Authorize the Mayor to sign a contract with Peter Luizzi & Brothers Contracting, Inc. for $277,000.00 plus the $92,069.00 alternate.

4. Woodlawn Park Community Building – environmental step for grant work

Christopher R. Wallin also submitted a request for a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) decision tied to a State and Municipal Facilities (SAM) grant for Woodlawn Park, 133 Kings Road.

Background:

In August 2025 , the City received: A $250,000 State grant from Assemblyman Steck , and A $250,000 State grant from Speaker Hastie .

, the City received: Total grant funding: $500,000 .

. The money will be used to turn the existing pool house into a three-season community building .

into a . Planned work includes: Renovating community program space Exterior repairs Bathroom restoration Roof replacement Adding a kitchenette

The new space will be available for rent through the Parks Department.

SEQR determination:

As part of the grant, the Council must decide how this project fits under SEQR .

. The evaluation says the work counts as a Type II action, which means it is not subject to environmental review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Recommendation:

Pass a resolution stating that the Woodlawn Park work at 133 Kings Road, funded by the State, is a Type II action and not subject to the NYS SEQR process.

This item is also planned for the November 23, 2026 Council agenda.

5. Upcoming public hearings: DSAD and Upper Union Street BID budgets

Councilmember John Mootooveren filed two reminder forms about 2027 business district budgets:

2027 Downtown Schenectady Assessment District (DSAD) Budget 2027 Upper Union Street Business Improvement District (BID) Budget

Both note that there will be public hearings on Monday, 11-23-2026.

The forms do not include more detail, but they confirm that residents and property owners in these districts will have a chance to speak on November 23, 2026.

6. Ceremonial resolution for youth bowler Michael Scaccia

Councilmember Hayden Engert submitted a request for a ceremonial resolution to:

Honor Michael Scaccia for outstanding achievements in youth bowling , and

for , and Recognize the Scaccia family’s contributions to the bowling community in the City of Schenectady.

The form, dated November 16, 2026, does not add more background or a detailed recommendation, but it sets up a formal public recognition.

7. Proposed sales of multiple city-owned properties

The City Development & Planning Committee agenda also includes several requests from the Development Department to sell city-owned properties. Most forms are dated November 13, 2026, with one from August 13, 2026.

Properties listed include:

866 Albany Street – vacant lot ( parcel 49.33-4-18 )

– vacant lot ( ) 873 Strong Street – vacant lot ( parcel 49.40-3-28 )

– vacant lot ( ) 941 State Street – vacant lot ( parcel 49.34-3-38 )

– vacant lot ( ) Sterling Avenue – vacant lot ( parcel 49.78-3-26 )

– vacant lot ( ) 844 Albany Street ( parcel 49.33-4-12 )

( ) 1355 Pleasant Street ( parcel 49.71-3-21 )

( ) 1833 Avenue A ( parcel 39.35-4-17 )

( ) Olean Street – vacant lot ( parcel 48.58-1-5 )

– vacant lot ( ) 1002 Davis Terrace (form dated August 13, 2026)

These forms:

List the addresses and parcel numbers

Say that legislation will be prepared by the Development Department

Do not include background, evaluations, or recommendations yet

In summary, on November 16, 2026, Council committees are set to talk about: updating trash rules, giving themselves more time and transparency in the capital budget process, awarding a $277,000 sidewalk contract (with a $92,069 alternate), moving forward on $500,000 in State-funded improvements at Woodlawn Park, holding November 23, 2026 hearings on two 2027 business district budgets, honoring a local youth bowler, and starting the process to sell several city-owned lots and properties across Schenectady.