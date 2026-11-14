Glenville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Animal Protective Foundation and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation

Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101

Turkey is a brown, shorthaired kitten who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. As a young kitten, he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of affection as he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation

Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101

Cornbread is a mostly brown, shorthaired kitten. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation

Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101

Cranberry is a gray/blue kitten with a sleek short coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to explore life with a family who will keep her safe indoors.

👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation

Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101

Potato is a gray/blue baby boy with a short coat. Like most kittens, he’ll thrive with play, patience, and a safe, loving home where he can grow into a confident cat.

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation

Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101

Salem is a sleek black kitten who calls himself a bit of a wallflower. He was brought to APF to find a new home and is a little nervous right now, but his description says he’s a true “diamond in the rough” just waiting for the right person to help him shine. If you’re patient and gentle, Salem may be your purr-fect match.

You can meet Salem at APF between 12–4:15, Tuesday–Saturday.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Glenville, NY, consider stopping by the Animal Protective Foundation or calling (518) 374-3944 ext.101 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.