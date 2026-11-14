undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Glenville Kittens & a Shy Sweetheart Ready for Adoption
Glenville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Animal Protective Foundation and hoping to meet you soon.
Turkey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation
- Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101
Turkey is a brown, shorthaired kitten who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. As a young kitten, he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of affection as he learns the ropes of indoor life.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornbread
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation
- Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101
Cornbread is a mostly brown, shorthaired kitten. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good habits from the start.
👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation
- Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101
Cranberry is a gray/blue kitten with a sleek short coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to explore life with a family who will keep her safe indoors.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Potato
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation
- Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101
Potato is a gray/blue baby boy with a short coat. Like most kittens, he’ll thrive with play, patience, and a safe, loving home where he can grow into a confident cat.
👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Animal Protective Foundation
- Phone: (518) 374-3944 ext.101
Salem is a sleek black kitten who calls himself a bit of a wallflower. He was brought to APF to find a new home and is a little nervous right now, but his description says he’s a true “diamond in the rough” just waiting for the right person to help him shine. If you’re patient and gentle, Salem may be your purr-fect match.
You can meet Salem at APF between 12–4:15, Tuesday–Saturday.
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Glenville, NY, consider stopping by the Animal Protective Foundation or calling (518) 374-3944 ext.101 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.