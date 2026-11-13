Schenectady’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy and advanced materials. If you’ve got plant, controls, or E&I experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY

Schenectady, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000 + discretionary annual bonus

Lead outage planning and support for GE’s installed generator fleet, from customer issue resolution to outage management and fleet data. This role suits someone with 5+ years in generator manufacturing/repair/overhaul, and offers relocation assistance plus a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, paid parental leave, and more).

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY (Hybrid eligible)

Schenectady, NY (Hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,200 – $188,800 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Application Deadline: November 16, 2026

Lead complex combined-cycle power plant controls projects from proposal through commissioning, covering GT, HRSG, steam turbine, and balance-of-plant systems. Ideal for engineers with 10+ years in power plants, strong system-level thinking, and experience guiding global teams; includes relocation assistance, hybrid work (2 days on-site, 3 days remote in hub format), and a robust benefits package.

Employer: James Cropper Advanced Materials

Location: Schenectady, NY

Schenectady, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on E&I role in a high-tech carbon fiber and advanced materials plant, working Monday–Friday, roughly 7:00–15:30 with some flexibility. You’ll maintain and troubleshoot electrical systems, PLCs, VFDs, and instrumentation, while helping improve reliability and safety; comes with medical/dental insurance and a company-matching 401(k) in a growing, global manufacturing business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.