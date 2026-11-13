Schenectady’s plants are busy right now, and a lot of shops are running extra shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time, Weekend 4th Shift (Fri–Sun, 7 AM–7 PM)

Pay: $76,300–$114,400/year + discretionary annual bonus

Lead front-line manufacturing teams on the weekend shift, keeping production safe, steady, and on-spec. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree or 6+ years manufacturing + 6+ years supervisory experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) with company contributions, and career growth at a major energy employer.

Employer: Cascades

Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.62/hour + shift differentials ($0.60–$0.75/hr)

Hands-on floor role loading/unloading materials, running machines, and doing quality checks in a safety-first plant. Comes with guaranteed hours, 12-hour shifts (incl. Saturdays), full benefits, profit sharing, retirement plan, EAP, and an onsite gym—great if you have manufacturing experience and like physical, team-based work.

Employer: Nesco Resource (for a global manufacturer)

Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3 PM–11 PM

Pay: $70,000–$85,000/year + 5–7% annual bonus

Lead a small second-shift team, set priorities, and keep production on track while enforcing safety and quality. You’ll get full benefits, flexible PTO (up to ~3 weeks), 12 paid holidays, and a steady weekday schedule—ideal if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing and prior supervisory experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.