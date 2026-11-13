Schenectady has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from big-name industry work to mobile service roles. If you like fixing, building, or working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $28.01/hr starting, progressing up to $35.68–$43.89/hr plus $1/hr night shift bonus and possible geographic differential

Work on industrial piping systems for steam, water, air, and more at a major local employer. You’ll install, repair, and test systems, work from prints and schematics, and use lifts and forklifts on site. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition assistance). Requires HS diploma/GED, 1+ year basic plumbing experience, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Schenectady, NY (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior vacuuming, cleaning, exterior wash, wax, and polish. You’ll work independently, travel to each job, and need your own detailing equipment, valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation. Great if you enjoy seeing instant results from your work and like being out and about.

Employer: MHP

Location: Schenectady, NY (on the road)

Type: Full-time, mostly 1st shift

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hr (range listed; broader $20–$30/hr noted based on experience)

Travel to customer sites to troubleshoot and repair lift trucks (Hyundai, BYD, and others) and handle planned maintenance. You’ll get a company vehicle, uniforms, specialty tools, cell phone and iPad, plus 401(k), health insurance, life insurance, and paid time off. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, 2+ years mechanical experience, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexibility or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.