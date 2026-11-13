Schenectady’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to high-end physician roles. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role) Location: Schenectady, NY

Salary: $600,000–$625,000/year

Type: Full-time

Non-invasive cardiology position with a Monday–Friday schedule and shared call, mixing inpatient and outpatient work. Join a large, established cardiology division with strong compensation, optional academic/teaching opportunities, and J-1 visa support available.

Employer: Evolve Orthopedic Partners

Location: Schenectady, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Hands-on role in a leading orthopedic practice, doing both front-desk and clinical support like rooming patients, taking histories, and helping with braces. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in a medical setting and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: Ellis Medicine

Location: Ellis Medicine – E1/E2 Intensive Care Unit, Schenectady, NY

Salary: $16.63–$24.11/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time (36 hours), Nights

Support ICU patients under RN supervision with direct bedside care, vital signs, EKGs, and cardiac monitoring. Comes with health, dental, and vision starting day one, PTO, tuition help, retirement plan, and a free CDTA Navigator pass.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.