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Schenectady
City Mission Collecting New Toys for Christmas Store
8 days ago
City Mission of Schenectady is collecting new, unwrapped toys now through December 2 for its free Christmas Toy Store Experience, which lets local families shop for gifts at no cost. Toys can be dropped off at 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, or at any Red Box collection location.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City Mission of Schenectady
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