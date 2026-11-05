🛒 Schenectady Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles

Schenectady has some solid part-time retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: 1400 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.30/hour

This front-end role is all about friendly checkout service, accurate scanning, and keeping the service desk/kiosk area clean and safe. Good fit if you like steady customer interaction, don’t mind standing, and want a well-known grocery store on your resume.

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: 1400 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.60 – $26.20/hour

Step up from cashier into a lead role, helping run the front end, assigning tasks, handling refunds, and supporting the service desk. Great if you’re 18+, have strong people skills, and want leadership experience without giving up flexibility.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 948 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $18.50/hour

Help run day-to-day store operations, from opening/closing and cash handling to stocking, displays, and coaching store associates. Good match if you’ve got some retail or grocery experience and want management skills plus benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.