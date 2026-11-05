🏗️ Schenectady Engineering Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings

Schenectady is hot right now for engineers, especially in energy and nuclear. If you’re into complex systems and long-term careers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY (Hybrid eligible: 2 days on-site, 3 days remote for U.S. hubs)

(Hybrid eligible: 2 days on-site, 3 days remote for U.S. hubs) Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Type: Full-time

You’ll lead process improvement for controls and DCS projects, using Lean tools to cut waste, improve cycle time, and boost first-pass yield. Great fit if you have 5+ years in controls/systems engineering, enjoy documenting and standardizing processes, and like working across teams using tools like Confluence, CLM, and VSM/Kaizen.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC)

Location: Schenectady, NY

Salary: $86,100 – $134,600 annually

annually Type: Full-time

Join the Shielding subdivision working on radiation shielding for next‑gen naval nuclear propulsion plants. You’ll design and analyze shielding, support reactor servicing and disposal, and use advanced modeling tools—ideal if you have a BS/MS/PhD in a related engineering or science field, strong computational modeling/Python skills, and want long-term, mission-driven work. U.S. citizenship and ability to pass a federal background check and drug test are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.