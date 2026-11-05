🏥 Schenectady NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Schenectady’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. If you’re ready for a change, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,964 – $114,585 (Psychology Trainee 1 through Psychologist 2)

Work with young adults and adults with developmental and psychiatric needs in community homes and day programs. You’ll do assessments, behavior plans, counseling, and staff training, with no civil service exam required under NY HELPS and strong state benefits, pension, paid leave, and loan-forgiveness eligibility (PSLF).

Employer: Evolve Orthopedic Partners

Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime, Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:30pm role in a busy orthopedic office. Mix of front-desk and clinical work: rooming patients, collecting histories, helping with exams, scribing, and checkout—great if you have 1–3 years’ medical experience and want steady hours.

Employer: Glendale Nursing Home (Schenectady County’s Glendale Home)

Location: Glenville / Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.49 – $28.67/hour (+ 10% differential for evenings/nights)

Day-shift CNA role in a county-run, home-like facility with weekly pay, $2,000 hiring bonus, and free CDTA bus pass. Includes health, dental, vision, NYS Retirement, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and uniform allowance—perfect if you have a current NY CNA certification and want stable hours.

Employer: Glendale Nursing Home

Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time (3pm–11pm)

Salary: $28.79 – $35.67/hour

Evening-shift LPN positions with a $2,000 hiring bonus, weekly pay, and county benefits including health, dental, vision, PTO, and NY State Retirement. On-the-spot interviews are offered, and they’ll consider LPNs with all experience levels as long as you hold a current NY LPN license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or multiple openings at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.