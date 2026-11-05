🍽️ Schenectady Food Jobs with Multiple Front & Kitchen Roles

Schenectady’s food scene is busy right now, from community kitchens to tech‑driven restaurants. If you like fast pace, people, and good food, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Schenectady, NY

Salary: $89,500 – $107,500 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead a high‑volume Wonder location that runs multiple restaurant brands out of one shared kitchen. You’ll own the P&L, manage a large team, and oversee dine‑in, pickup, and delivery operations with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady

Location: Schenectady, NY

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, ~1:00pm–6:30pm)

Run the kitchen that feeds local kids daily—plan menus, cook, order food, and keep everything safe and clean. Great if you have large‑batch cooking experience and want steady weekday hours with a mission‑driven employer.

Employer: Broadway Joes Pizza

Location: Schenectady, NY

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Busy neighborhood pizzeria needs help at the front counter—answer phones, take orders, and make subs and salads. Pay goes up after training based on how quickly you learn; you must apply in person at 2240 Broadway, no calls or resumes.

If something here looks like a fit, save the link and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.