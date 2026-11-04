🏗️ Schenectady NY Engineering & Architecture Roles with Multiple Openings

Schenectady is busy right now with energy and design work, so skilled engineers and architects have solid options close to home.

Here are several strong roles worth a look this week:

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Schenectady, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $108,000/year + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Relocation: Yes

Work on mechanical systems for major energy projects, using engineering, physics, and materials science to analyze vibration, rotor dynamics, and structural behavior. This role comes with a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, paid parental leave, and more) and clear growth paths inside a global energy company.

Employer: Quest Global

Location: Schenectady, NY (may be hybrid per company policy)

(may be hybrid per company policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced control systems work on steam turbines, including upgrades from Alstom ALSPA to GE Vernova Mark VIe controls. You’ll write and test turbine application code, guide customer acceptance tests, and support field teams on complex issues.

Employer: C2 Design Group

Location: Schenectady, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year

Serve as design lead on a mix of projects while managing teams, budgets, and schedules. This is a good fit if you have 7–10+ years as a lead designer or PM, are strong in Revit/AutoCAD, and want to mentor staff. Benefits include health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.