Schaumburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from part‑time retail leadership to full‑time digital ad strategy. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Acima Leasing

Acima Leasing Location: Schaumburg, IL (in a partner retail store)

(in a partner retail store) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.24 – $23.33 per hour

Lead day‑to‑day sales inside a partner store: set goals, coach the team, and drive lease‑to‑own sales. Good fit if you have retail management experience, can work evenings/weekends, and like a mix of sales, training, and customer service.

Nota: También hay una descripción completa del puesto en español en Indeed bajo el mismo título de Gerente de Ventas PT para quienes prefieren leer los detalles en español.

Employer: PRIMEDIA Network, Inc.

Location: Schaumburg, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, health insurance, paid time off

Senior‑level role owning paid ads across Google, Meta, LinkedIn, and more, focused on B2B lead generation and revenue, not just clicks. Best for someone with 5+ years of hands‑on campaign management, strong GA4/Tag Manager skills, and a track record of turning ad spend into qualified leads.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.