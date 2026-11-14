Schaumburg’s restaurant scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Ala Carte Entertainment

Ala Carte Entertainment Location: Schaumburg, IL (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Help keep the dining room clean, reset tables, and support servers with drinks and food so guests have a smooth experience. Flexible schedule, employee discount, and a chance to learn the restaurant from the ground up.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Schaumburg, IL – Woodfield Shopping Center

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.35 – $18.05 per hour

Keep dishes and kitchen tools spotless and jump in to help with basic prep, setup, and bussing when needed. Comes with big-company benefits like medical/vision/dental, 401(k), paid time away, and a Nordstrom merchandise discount.

Employer: Wendy’s (Hamra Enterprises)

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Not listed (varies by location, experience, and availability)

Work the front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen, keeping the restaurant clean and guests happy. Perks include 50% meal discount on workdays, extra discounts on days off, DailyPay, paid sick and vacation time, education bonuses up to $600/year, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.