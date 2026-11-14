Schaumburg’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole operation. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $18.40–$22.98/hour

Hands-on warehouse/production role building and staging customer orders for delivery. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and holidays, plus training and career growth inside a large, stable company.

Employer: Intangible Assets, LLC

Intangible Assets, LLC Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations in a robotics manufacturing environment, working closely with engineering and supply chain. Good fit if you have operations leadership, Lean/Six Sigma, and automation/robotics experience and want to drive process improvements and plant performance.

Employer: Magworks LLC

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $24.00–$26.00/hour (40–50 hrs/week)

Entry-level to early-career grinding role working on precision magnetic components for aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and medical markets. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, sick leave, and on-the-job training with clear paths to higher-level grinder and lead roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills travel well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.