Schaumburg’s transport scene is busy right now, with options both on the road and behind the scenes. If you like cars, buses, or routing trucks, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive paratransit buses and shuttles to help riders get where they need to go safely. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, staying calm on the road, and following safety rules.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time (benefits for full & part-time)

(benefits for full & part-time) Pay: $16.64 – $25.99 per hour

Entry-level role where you learn to service cars: oil changes, brakes, tires, batteries, and more. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) match, and paid training/ASE certifications.

Employer: OKM Trucking Inc.

Location: Schaumburg, IL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $3,000 – $4,500 per week

Handle scheduling, route planning, and problem-solving for dry van trailers. You’ll need at least 1 year of dispatch experience, strong communication skills, and comfort working under pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Schaumburg are hiring fast and often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.