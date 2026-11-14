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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Schaumburg Right Now
Schaumburg neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or a mattress, these local offers might be perfect for you.
Twin memory foam mattress (southwest Schaumburg IL)
Item: Twin memory foam mattress
Condition: About 1 year old (no other details given)
Location: Schaumburg Township, Cook County, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
A twin-size memory foam mattress that’s only about a year old. Great if you need a bed for a guest room, kid’s room, or small space. The poster says you can come anytime between 9am and 9pm. Be sure to check the photos to see the condition before you go.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
old leather chair (southwest Schaumburg IL)
Item: Green leather comfy chair
Condition: “Needs some love” (likely wear/tear; see photos)
Location: Schaumburg Township, Cook County, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
A green leather chair that’s described as comfy but in need of some care. Could be a good project if you like fixing up furniture or just need a casual chair for a basement or den. Pickup is available between 9am and 9pm. Check the pictures to see the wear and decide if it works for you.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
mantle turned into book shelf (southwest Schaumburg IL)
Item: Mantle converted into bookshelf
Pieces: Two heavy pieces
Location: Schaumburg Township, Cook County, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
An old mantle turned into a bookshelf, made of beautiful wood with nice details. It comes in two heavy pieces, so you may need help lifting and a vehicle that can handle the size. The poster notes it can be taken apart for the wood or refurbished and put back together as a bookshelf. Pickup is available anytime between 9am and 9pm.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Schaumburg tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, check the listing and contact the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.