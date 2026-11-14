Schaumburg neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or a mattress, these local offers might be perfect for you.

Item: Twin memory foam mattress

Condition: About 1 year old (no other details given)

Location: Schaumburg Township, Cook County, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

A twin-size memory foam mattress that’s only about a year old. Great if you need a bed for a guest room, kid’s room, or small space. The poster says you can come anytime between 9am and 9pm. Be sure to check the photos to see the condition before you go.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Green leather comfy chair

Condition: “Needs some love” (likely wear/tear; see photos)

Location: Schaumburg Township, Cook County, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

A green leather chair that’s described as comfy but in need of some care. Could be a good project if you like fixing up furniture or just need a casual chair for a basement or den. Pickup is available between 9am and 9pm. Check the pictures to see the wear and decide if it works for you.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Mantle converted into bookshelf

Pieces: Two heavy pieces

Location: Schaumburg Township, Cook County, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

An old mantle turned into a bookshelf, made of beautiful wood with nice details. It comes in two heavy pieces, so you may need help lifting and a vehicle that can handle the size. The poster notes it can be taken apart for the wood or refurbished and put back together as a bookshelf. Pickup is available anytime between 9am and 9pm.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Schaumburg tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, check the listing and contact the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.