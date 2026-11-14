Schaumburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from in‑home care to advanced behavioral health and pharmacy roles. If you want steady hours and patient-focused work, there’s a good mix here.

Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care

Assisting Hands Home Care Location: Schaumburg, IL & nearby suburbs

Pay: $19–$21/hour , about 30–40 hours/week

, about Type: In‑home, part‑time to full‑time (other)

This role is all about helping seniors stay safe and comfortable at home—personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, and mileage reimbursement make this a solid fit if you’re caring and reliable with at least 1 year of caregiving experience.

Employer: Brighter Life Behavioral Services

Location: Schaumburg & St. Charles, IL (in‑office)

Pay: $17.43–$22.23/hour

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time

Mix of clinical and front-desk work: medication refills, prior auths, ordering meds, plus helping with TMS and Spravato treatments. Good option if you like mental health care, want hands-on experience, and can commute between both offices.

Employer: Solutions Recovery / Resilience Behavioral (Greater Illinois Behavioral Health)

Location: Schaumburg, IL (on‑site)

Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year

Type: Full‑time

Provide individual therapy in a trauma‑informed, evidence‑based setting (CBT, DBT, etc.) across multiple levels of care. Ideal if you hold an Illinois license (LCSW, LSW, LCPC, LPC, LMFT) and want daytime hours with a steady caseload.

Employer: Solutions Recovery / Resilience Behavioral (Greater Illinois Behavioral Health)

Location: Schaumburg, IL (on‑site)

Pay: $80–$90/hour

Type: Part‑time, 1099 (2–3 days/week)

Great fit for a PMHNP who wants daytime hours and flexibility. You’ll handle psych evals, diagnosis, and med management for patients with mental health and co‑occurring substance use conditions.

Employer: New Solutions

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Pay: Not listed (described as very competitive with bonus )

Not listed (described as ) Type: Full‑time

Staff Pharmacist role in long‑term care, using automation to fill orders and working closely with facility staff. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, disability) and is ideal if you’re an IL‑licensed RPh/PharmD looking for stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.