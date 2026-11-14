Schaumburg is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from grocery and fashion to tech and autos. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.10/hour

This is a classic grocery front-line role: bagging groceries, helping customers to their cars, and bringing in carts in all kinds of weather. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want steady hours, fast pace, and a path to grow in a busy supermarket.

Employer: EXPRESS / PHOENIX Retail, LLC (Woodfield I store)

(Woodfield I store) Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.05 – $24.80/hour

Lead the sales floor at a fashion-forward clothing store, coaching associates and keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a merchandise discount if you love style and people.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

As the first stop for tech help, you’ll check in devices, explain repair options, and help customers set up new gear. Great if friends already come to you with tech questions—plus you get training, employee discounts, and solid benefits.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time

Target Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.50/hour

Help keep the store running behind the scenes—unloading trucks, organizing the backroom, and keeping shelves stocked—while still greeting customers. Nice match if you like sports, staying active at work, and a team-focused vibe.

Employer: Patrick Dealer Group (Patrick Cadillac)

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $21/hour to start (paid weekly)

Be the friendly face in a luxury auto service department, coordinating loaner cars and handling cashier duties. This role offers weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in a long-standing, family-owned dealership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; the good customer-facing roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.