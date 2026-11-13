The Schaumburg Park District will host a free Dancin' with Dolly & Friends fitness class on Friday, Nov. 20, from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Meineke Recreation Center. The event will feature dance and fitness set to Dolly Parton songs, plus raffles, snacks, and photo opportunities. Free class registration is required through the district’s group fitness schedule.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Schaumburg Park District