Schaumburg’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles from mid-level underwriters to senior leaders. If you’re in accounting, credit risk, or insurance, there’s real room to move up here.

Employer: Avalon Risk Management

Avalon Risk Management Location: Schaumburg, IL (HQ)

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt (salaried)

This role focuses on customs bond underwriting for international trade and logistics. Great fit if you have 3+ years in customs bonds or surety, strong detail skills, and want to grow with a hybrid work option and solid benefits (student debt help, 401(k), health, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Corporate Resources of Illinois (recruiting for a manufacturer)

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Salary: $160,000 – $170,000/year + full benefits, PTO, and more

Type: Full-time, permanent

Lead the accounting team for a nearly 100-year-old heavy equipment manufacturer. Ideal if you have a manufacturing or distribution background and experience as an Assistant Controller or Accounting Manager, and want a hands-on leadership role with direct impact on financial strategy.

Employer: Citi

Location: Schaumburg, IL (Primary Location)

Salary: $170,000 – $300,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior role in Citi’s US Consumer Card In-Business Risk group, leading underwriting and line assignment strategies for a $150B+ portfolio and 15M+ new accounts a year. Best for someone with 15+ years in credit risk, strong analytics, and leadership skills who wants to drive enterprise-level acquisition strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Schaumburg employers are clearly hiring for serious finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.