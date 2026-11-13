Schaumburg is busy right now for engineers, especially in RF, mechanical design, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re looking to level up your career without leaving the suburbs, these are worth a look.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a client)

LHH (recruiting for a client) Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000

Why it’s interesting: Design custom mechanical systems for chemical feed and automation equipment from concept to completion. You’ll use SolidWorks, do fluid-flow and pump sizing calculations, and support ASME/ANSI-compliant piping designs, with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Motorola Solutions

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time (New Grad)

Salary: $73,800 – $90,000 base

base Why it’s interesting: Join a cross-functional team building RF products that support safer communities. You’ll work on RF block diagrams, schematics, PCB design, and hands-on lab work with network and spectrum analyzers, plus strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Motorola Solutions

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time (New Grad+)

Salary: $73,800 – $97,600 base

base Why it’s interesting: Design and test power amplifiers, receivers, VCOs, and PLLs for next-gen infrastructure from VHF to 900 MHz. Great fit if you like RF theory plus hands-on debugging and want exposure to tools like ADS and Cadence.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 + 3–6% quarterly bonus

+ Why it’s interesting: High-impact role in a growing metals manufacturer serving aerospace, defense, medical, nuclear, and more. You’ll drive process improvement, root-cause analysis, and continuous improvement across multiple sites, with flexible PTO, 401(k) match, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.