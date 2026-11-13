Schaumburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially around home services and manufacturing. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fresh Page Home Improvement (top roofing company in Northern Illinois)

Fresh Page Home Improvement (top roofing company in Northern Illinois) Location: Schaumburg, IL (neighborhood canvassing in Chicagoland)

(neighborhood canvassing in Chicagoland) Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn $125K–$175K+

Walk local neighborhoods, spot homes with aging or storm-damaged roofs, talk with homeowners, and offer free roof inspections. Great fit if you’re comfortable on ladders, like being outside, and want high commission potential in home improvement sales.

Employer: Sandvik Coromant

Location: Based in Greater Chicago / Schaumburg area (covers Northeast IL region)

Based in (covers Northeast IL region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + benefits)

Technical sales role with a global leader in tooling solutions. You’ll support manufacturers on CNC machining and tooling, manage a sales territory, and use your engineering or machining background to solve customer problems and grow accounts.

Employer: InnoVera Media (HomePros brand)

Location: Chicagoland / Schaumburg area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus commission, bonuses, and contests

Sell print and digital advertising (direct mail, display, video, CTV/OTT, social, search, programmatic) to home improvement and local businesses. Ideal if you already have marketing/advertising sales experience and enjoy hunting for new business and managing a busy pipeline.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on territory, pay, and how they train new hires.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.