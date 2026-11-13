Schaumburg has some solid driving and delivery roles right now, especially if you like early mornings and steady hours on the road.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM–12:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $24.31–$34.39/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and help customers with shipments. You’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs, be 21+, have a high school diploma/GED, and get a Class C upgrade within 60 days plus a SIDA badge within 90 days.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM–12:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $24.31–$34.39/hour

Similar to the DOT-3 role: drive, deliver, and provide customer service while handling packages safely. Requires non-CDL Class C, a SIDA badge within 90 days, ability to lift 50+ lbs with help, and passing a required medical exam.

Employer: Superior Ambulance Service

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.95–$20.00/hour

Transport wheelchair-bound patients to hospitals, clinics, and labs for Illinois Medi-Car. You’ll help move wheelchairs (including on stairs), keep the vehicle clean, and document trips. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license, good driving record, and comfort driving in all weather. Offers health/dental/life insurance, overtime opportunities, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.

If you like being on the move and want steady work in Schaumburg, these are worth a quick look and fast application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.