🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg’s malls and hotels are busy again, and local spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping guests, keeping things running smoothly, and working on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chubby Cattle

Chubby Cattle Location: Schaumburg, IL (Woodfield Mall)

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Support servers in a busy hot pot and BBQ restaurant—running food, resetting tables, refilling drinks, and keeping the dining room spotless. Great fit if you’re energetic, like a fast pace, and want a path to server, trainer, or management roles.

Employer: Merlin Entertainments

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.75 per hour

Help kids and families have a fun, playful visit at Peppa Pig World of Play—greeting guests, keeping play areas clean, and managing lines. Comes with perks like a Merlin Magic Pass, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and lots of learning and growth options.

Employer: Garrett Brands (Garrett Popcorn Shops)

Location: Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time & Seasonal (with possible future full-time)

Pay: $16.25 per hour

Cook small-batch Garrett popcorn, follow exact recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good for someone detail-oriented who doesn’t mind lifting, standing, and working weekends—and you get employee discounts, 401(k), PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Country Inn and Suites

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour

Be the first smile guests see—check people in and out, answer calls, handle questions, and help with night audit tasks. Good for someone organized with strong people skills; includes employee discounts and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Save the links you like and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.