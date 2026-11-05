🏥 Schaumburg Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Schaumburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from virtual nursing to home health and vet care. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / UnitedHealth Group Location: Schaumburg, IL (remote from anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29 – $52 per hour (based on experience and location)

(based on experience and location) Deadline: Posting stays up at least 2 business days and may close early once they have enough applicants.

Work from home while providing triage, symptom assessment, and health education to military members and their families by phone, chat, and video. You’ll need a compact RN license, 3+ years of recent clinical RN experience, strong computer skills, and comfort in a fast-paced virtual setting.

Employer: The Smile Standard

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time or Full-time (in-person)

Part-time or Full-time (in-person) Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, occasional Saturdays; 25–40 hours/week

Join an independent dental office handling both billing/insurance and front desk duties. Ideal if you already know dental claims, EOBs, and A/R, and like greeting patients, answering phones, and keeping the office running smoothly. Includes PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, health and dental insurance.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on vet tech role with a local practice backed by a large veterinary network. You get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days off, tuition support, and company-paid liability coverage, plus a big professional community for growth.

Employer: Family Home Health Network

Location: Schaumburg, IL / Chicagoland area

Type: Home health (floating schedule)

Home health (floating schedule) Pay: Generous compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Provide speech, language, communication, and swallowing evaluations and therapy in patients’ homes, plus education for families and caregivers. Requires an Illinois Speech Pathologist license, CPR, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, life insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.