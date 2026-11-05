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Schaumburg
📣 Schaumburg, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Schaumburg’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level training programs to six-figure commission roles. Here are several solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.
Asst Sales and Trng Rep
- Employer: Acosta Group
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour (set rate)
- Category: Merchandising / sales support
This is a good fit if you want flexible, part-time work helping with merchandising and sales training support. Solid hourly pay and a national employer that notes clear policies on pay and accommodations.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Castle Volkswagen of Schaumburg
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60K–$100K+, up to ~$150K for top performers (performance-based)
- Category: Automotive sales
High-earning role for experienced auto sales pros who like building long-term customer relationships. Comes with performance incentives, benefits (health, 401(k), etc.), training, and clear growth paths.
Sales Manager – Roofing & Restoration
- Employer: Strafford Construction
- Location: Based near Hanover Park / Schaumburg, IL (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000 base + commission (approx. $75K–$200K/year)
- Schedule: Monday–Saturday, field/door-to-door
Lead and grow a canvassing team while still selling in the field. Great for someone with door-to-door experience who wants leadership responsibility, higher earning potential, and doesn’t mind being on the road and on roofs.
Senior Business Development Manager (Staffing)
- Employer: MeeDerby (for a $120M staffing firm)
- Location: Schaumburg / Chicago area, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base + uncapped commission (exact range not listed)
- Level: Senior / experienced
High-impact role selling staffing and workforce solutions, ideal if you have 7+ years in staffing sales and a strong Chicago-area client network. You’ll own strategy, build executive-level relationships, and help grow market share.
2027 Management & Sales Training Program (Chicago Metro – West Suburbs)
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Schaumburg, IL (Chicago West Suburbs)
- Type: Full-time (44 hrs/week)
- Pay: Wage range not listed in this posting
- Track: 18–24 month path to Store Management
Great entry-level option for recent or upcoming grads who want a clear path into management. You’ll learn store operations, B2B sales, and leadership while selling to commercial customers and building your network.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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