📣 Schaumburg, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Schaumburg’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level training programs to six-figure commission roles. Here are several solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Acosta Group

Acosta Group Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour (set rate)

(set rate) Category: Merchandising / sales support

This is a good fit if you want flexible, part-time work helping with merchandising and sales training support. Solid hourly pay and a national employer that notes clear policies on pay and accommodations.

Employer: Castle Volkswagen of Schaumburg

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60K–$100K+, up to ~$150K for top performers (performance-based)

(performance-based) Category: Automotive sales

High-earning role for experienced auto sales pros who like building long-term customer relationships. Comes with performance incentives, benefits (health, 401(k), etc.), training, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Strafford Construction

Location: Based near Hanover Park / Schaumburg, IL (field-based)

Based near (field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 base + commission (approx. $75K–$200K/year)

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, field/door-to-door

Lead and grow a canvassing team while still selling in the field. Great for someone with door-to-door experience who wants leadership responsibility, higher earning potential, and doesn’t mind being on the road and on roofs.

Employer: MeeDerby (for a $120M staffing firm)

Location: Schaumburg / Chicago area, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + uncapped commission (exact range not listed)

Competitive base (exact range not listed) Level: Senior / experienced

High-impact role selling staffing and workforce solutions, ideal if you have 7+ years in staffing sales and a strong Chicago-area client network. You’ll own strategy, build executive-level relationships, and help grow market share.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Schaumburg, IL (Chicago West Suburbs)

Type: Full-time (44 hrs/week)

Pay: Wage range not listed in this posting

Wage range not listed in this posting Track: 18–24 month path to Store Management

Great entry-level option for recent or upcoming grads who want a clear path into management. You’ll learn store operations, B2B sales, and leadership while selling to commercial customers and building your network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.