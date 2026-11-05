🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Schaumburg

Schaumburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with local spots and big brands both adding staff. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brandy’s Gyros in Schaumburg

Brandy’s Gyros in Schaumburg Location: Schaumburg, IL (in-person)

Schaumburg, IL (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Roles hiring: cook, cashier, busser, driver

cook, cashier, busser, driver Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

This is a family-run Greek restaurant that opened in 2019 and is growing. Good fit if you care about quality, want to build customer service and teamwork skills, and like a place that’s busy from 10AM–10PM daily. Apply via their online form: https://forms.gle/pwTxxbbrsY9jzhas6.

Employer: Lettuce Entertain You (Big Bowl)

(Big Bowl) Location: Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg, IL Type: Part-time/other (varied shifts, including weekends)

Part-time/other (varied shifts, including weekends) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Restaurant discounts, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation for qualifying staff, 401(k), mental health support, and more

You’ll reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room running smoothly in a busy Chinese/Thai restaurant. Good if you can stay calm on your feet, handle a crowded space, and like a lively, team-focused environment.

Employer: Extended Stay Hotels

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg, IL Type: Full-time, hotel leadership

Full-time, hotel leadership Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour , weekly pay

, Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off, employee perks program, EAP

This role supports the General Manager with daily hotel operations, guest issues, and supervising 8–15 staff. Best for someone with prior hotel experience who’s ready to step into a leadership track and help drive guest satisfaction and revenue.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.