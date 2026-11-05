🛒 Several Schaumburg Retail & Customer Service Jobs, Up to $71K

Schaumburg’s retail scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now—from entry‑level stockers to store leaders with strong pay and benefits.

Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to today.

Employer: Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time (varied shifts, including overnights)

(varied shifts, including overnights) Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Overnight role keeping shelves full and the store ready for morning shoppers. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Sterling Engineering

Location: Schaumburg, IL (Hybrid – onsite 3 days/week)

(Hybrid – onsite 3 days/week) Type: Open-ended contract

Pay: $24.50/hour (W2)

Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, BCBS medical, dental/vision, 401(k), ESOP

High-volume customer support role handling 50–75 calls/day, order entry, and issue resolution for manufacturing/distribution clients. Great if you have 4+ years customer service, know Microsoft Dynamics 365 and EDI, and want strong hourly pay with solid benefits.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour (base pay range)

Hands-on store role where you’ll stock, tidy, run the register, and help customers while on your feet most of the shift. Comes with a big list of perks: employee discount, insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, bonuses (for eligible roles), and paid time off.

Employer: Primark

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,700–$71,760/year

Lead your own department in a fast‑paced fashion store—own sales, inventory, and merchandising, and hire, train, and coach your team. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail leadership (Store/Assistant/Department Manager) and want a growth path with competitive benefits and work–life balance.

Employer: Primark

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$27.00/hour

Step into frontline leadership—coach sales associates, run key areas of the sales floor, support opening/closing, and keep standards high. Great next step if you’ve got strong customer service skills, like leading a team, and want solid hourly pay plus benefits and clear career growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.