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Crystal Lake

Chili Cook-Off to Benefit Chicagoland Dog Rescue

3 days ago
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Chicagoland Dog Rescue will hold its 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12–4 PM at Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main Street, Crystal Lake, IL. Tickets are $25 and include 1 beer, 1 raffle ticket, and chili tasting/voting, with activities such as chili tasting, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, a $10 wine pull, a food truck, college football on TV, and a chance to meet adoptable dogs; 100% of proceeds support Chicagoland Dog Rescue. Tickets can be purchased in advance here: www.chicagolanddogrescue.org/chili-cookoff.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chicagoland Dog Rescue

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