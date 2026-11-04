🛒 Schaumburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Schaumburg is busy right now, especially around retail, events, and customer support. If you like helping people and keeping things running smooth, there are several solid options open.

Employer: POP MART

POP MART Location: Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Lead the floor at a fun, pop-culture toy store, support new product launches, and step in as Leader on Duty when managers are out. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, love collectibles/anime/art, and want growth plus 401k, health insurance, PTO, and paid leave.

Employer: Mastermind Escape Games

Mastermind Escape Games Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour + tips and monthly cash bonuses

Host escape room adventures, guide groups through puzzles, and reset rooms between games. Great for outgoing people 16+ who want a flexible schedule, customer interaction, and a fun, entertainment-style job.

Employer: INX International Ink Co.

Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$88,000/year

Supervise a customer service team that supports manufacturing and distribution, handle order entry, billing, and SAP-related tasks, and work closely with sales and finance. Ideal if you have 5+ years customer service in manufacturing, 1–2 years leadership, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid parental & volunteer time).

Employer: Old Republic Commercial Risk / PMA Companies

Old Republic Commercial Risk / PMA Companies Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Use your workers’ comp and casualty claims background to be the main contact for key accounts, lead onboarding, and coordinate with underwriting, claims, and risk control. Best for someone with 6+ years claims/client service experience, strong presentation skills, and comfort working with brokers and large clients.

Employer: Pixel Perfect Booths

Pixel Perfect Booths Location: 916 Lunt Ave, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour

Set up and run photo booths at weddings, parties, and corporate events, help guests with props, and troubleshoot basic tech issues. Good if you’re friendly, reliable, tech-comfortable, can lift equipment, and like flexible, event-based work.

Employer: Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus Location: Schaumburg, IL

Type: In-person (Full-time/Part-time listed as “other”)

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Help customers find the right batteries and tech solutions, run the register, and keep shelves stocked. Great entry-level retail role with 401(k), employee discount, PTO, and flexible schedule, plus chances to learn some light tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.