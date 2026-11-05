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I Coach Adults Through Boomer-Parent Conflict For A Living. Here's The Pattern I See Over & Over.
6 days ago
One of the most painful things about being an adult child is realizing that your parents may never become the people you keep hoping they will be. You can be 38, 48, or 58 years old, with a career, children, a mortgage, and a fairly sophisticated understanding of your own emotional life, and still find yourself on the phone with your mother feeling 12 years old.