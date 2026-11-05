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New York’s New AI Law Prohibits Bots From Dangerous Behaviors With Minors
6 days ago
Artificial intelligence is everywhere now. It has become part of most Americans’ work and personal lives at an unprecedented pace, popping up in our inboxes and social media apps even when we haven’t opted into a chatbot ourselves. Examples of the harm have rolled in, from staggering numbers of deepfake nudes being created of children to teens who turn to AI for advice during a mental health crisis. But in New York, new legislation will try to rein in the technology and the risks it poses to minors.
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