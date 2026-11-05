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🏥 Scarsdale Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Scarsdale has a nice mix of hands-on care and mental health roles right now, many with flexible hours and strong hourly pay.
CNA - Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: NY Dream Services
- Location: Scarsdale, NY (in-person, nursing home setting)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
Work with adult patients in local nursing homes, with short commutes, weekly pay, and flexible schedules (day, night, and overnight). You also get paid orientation, PTO, and a $50 sign-up bonus, plus a referral bonus program.
LPN Homecare Nights Pediatrics
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Scarsdale, NY (homecare within service area)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
- Pay: $32–$40/hour
Provide 1:1 nursing care in patients’ homes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and stable, long-term cases. Benefits can include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and ongoing training, with day, evening, and overnight shifts available.
Licensed Therapist for Children and Adults – Private Practice
- Employer: River Psychology Group, PLLC
- Location: Scarsdale, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, fee-for-service
- Pay: $80–$180 per clinical hour
Join a warm, collaborative group practice seeing both kids and adults, with a focus on perinatal mental health. This hybrid role offers a flexible schedule, hands-on supervision, a professional development stipend, and room to grow your caseload at your own pace.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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