🏥 Scarsdale Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Scarsdale has a nice mix of hands-on care and mental health roles right now, many with flexible hours and strong hourly pay.

Employer: NY Dream Services

NY Dream Services Location: Scarsdale, NY (in-person, nursing home setting)

(in-person, nursing home setting) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem

Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem Pay: $20–$23/hour

Work with adult patients in local nursing homes, with short commutes, weekly pay, and flexible schedules (day, night, and overnight). You also get paid orientation, PTO, and a $50 sign-up bonus, plus a referral bonus program.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Scarsdale, NY (homecare within service area)

(homecare within service area) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: $32–$40/hour

Provide 1:1 nursing care in patients’ homes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and stable, long-term cases. Benefits can include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and ongoing training, with day, evening, and overnight shifts available.

Employer: River Psychology Group, PLLC

Location: Scarsdale, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, fee-for-service

Full-time, Part-time, fee-for-service Pay: $80–$180 per clinical hour

Join a warm, collaborative group practice seeing both kids and adults, with a focus on perinatal mental health. This hybrid role offers a flexible schedule, hands-on supervision, a professional development stipend, and room to grow your caseload at your own pace.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.