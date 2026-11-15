Scarborough’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places need reliable people for evening and closing shifts right now. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.10 – $19.00 per hour, paid weekly

Help keep the dining room running smoothly by assisting guests, supporting servers, and clearing tables in a fun, high-energy steakhouse. Comes with formal training, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and a strong benefits package after one year for eligible employees.

Employer: Amato's Sandwich Shops

Amato's Sandwich Shops Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time & Part-time (closers)

Pay: $15.10 – $17.50 per hour

Evening role where you’ll greet customers, take orders, make sandwiches, and help close the store. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, employee discounts, and health benefits for full-time staff—great for students or a second job.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 500 Gallery Blvd, Scarborough, ME 04074

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33 per hour plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Full-time deli/bakery role focused on decorating cakes, preparing products, and helping customers at the counter, mainly mid and closing shifts. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible associates.

If one of these feels like a fit, apply soon—closing and evening spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.