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🏥 Scarborough, ME Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $158K+
Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to advanced cardiology and pediatric therapy. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.
Radiology – Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners (Maine Veterinary Medical Center)
- Location: Scarborough, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26–$36/hour
Work with a multi-specialty, high-tech veterinary hospital using CT, MRI, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, and more. Great fit if you have at least a year of vet/animal handling experience and want strong benefits plus discounts and perks for your own pets.
Physician Associate / Acute Care NP – Structural Heart
- Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center Cardiology
- Location: Scarborough/Portland, ME (Portland-based with Scarborough & York outreach)
- Type: Advanced Practice Provider (ACNP or PA)
- Salary Range: $122,604–$158,664/year
Join a specialized Structural Heart team focused on TAVR and advanced valve procedures, pre-screening patients and collaborating across the cardiovascular service line. Ideal for experienced cardiology APPs (no new grads) looking for a large, well-resourced health system.
Speech-Language Pathologist
- Location: Scarborough, ME
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $43–$55/hour
Pediatric-focused SLP role with work in local schools, daycares, homes, and some clinic-based settings. Great if you enjoy family-centered care, IEP/IFSP collaboration, and want flexibility in how you structure your caseload.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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