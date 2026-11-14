Scarborough’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to healthcare call centers. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sun Tan City (part of Glow Brands )

Sun Tan City (part of ) Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a bright, upbeat salon helping clients choose tanning services and products so they look and feel their best. Good fit if you enjoy beauty, sales, and a fun, social workplace with room to grow.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.95 per hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with self-checkout, and keep customers moving with a friendly attitude. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and an associate discount.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time (flexible retail schedule)

(flexible retail schedule) Estimated Earnings: $45,000 – $65,000/year (hourly + commission)

Help shoppers find great furniture deals in the outlet section, with a mix of hourly pay and commission so strong sales can boost your income. Ideal if you’re outgoing, like a fast-paced showroom, and want solid benefits plus Day 1 employee discounts.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time (flexible retail schedule)

(flexible retail schedule) Estimated Earnings: $55,000 – $85,000/year (hourly advance + uncapped commission)

Sales-focused role on the main showroom floor helping customers design their spaces and close bigger-ticket sales. Great if you want uncapped commission, strong benefits, and a team vibe that’s big on fun and growth.

Employer: New England Life Care (NELC)

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week) , rotating weekends/holidays with extra pay

, rotating weekends/holidays with extra pay Salary: Not listed

Call center–style role supporting home infusion patients with refills, deliveries, and questions—perfect if you want customer service work that directly helps people. Offers strong healthcare benefits, employer-matched 403(b), and the option for hybrid/remote after on-site training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and offer different shifts and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.