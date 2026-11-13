Scarborough has some solid driving and courier roles right now, with options for both CDL pros and non-CDL drivers. Good mix of home-daily work and steady full-time hours.

Employer: PAF Transportation

PAF Transportation Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time (some part-time options)

Pay: $29.00 – $33.00 per hour

Home daily, mostly daytime shifts, and weekends off. You’ll run LTL delivery or regional routes with late-model equipment, and need at least 1 year tractor/trailer experience and a CDL A (tanker/doubles/HAZMAT preferred, not required). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, short-term disability, ESOP, and company-paid uniforms.

Employer: SGS

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Non-CDL driving role picking up and delivering lab samples on a set route. You’ll drive a company vehicle, interact with clients, log samples, and help in the lab with coolers and sample check-in. Requires a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license, plus comfort reading maps and working both independently and with a team.

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