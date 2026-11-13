🚔 Scarborough, ME Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Scarborough is busy hiring for security and public safety right now, especially in healthcare and private facilities. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Piper Shores

Piper Shores Location: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Type: Per diem / on-call (listed as full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep residents and guests safe at Maine’s first nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Community. You’ll patrol buildings and grounds, respond to alarms and emergencies, and do light maintenance and snow clearing so emergency vehicles can get through.

Employer: Piper Shores

Piper Shores Location: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Lead the security team at a large senior living campus, supervising officers, handling schedules, and being the lead responder in emergencies. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match) and a chance to grow your career in a stable healthcare setting.

Employer: Dirigo Investigations And Security LLC

Location: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00–$25.00 per hour

Full-time security role with set shifts (2pm–10pm or 10pm–6am) and solo night work to start. You’ll monitor CCTV and security systems, check IDs, and respond to any issues, with solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or upcoming openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.