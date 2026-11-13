🏥 Scarborough, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from human hospice care to high-acuity vet medicine and palliative care at a major academic center. If you’re ready for meaningful work with strong benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.97 – $53.29/hour

Manage a home hospice caseload, support families, and help patients spend quality time where they’re most comfortable. This role comes with flexible scheduling, strong PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners (Maine Veterinary Medical Center)

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners (Maine Veterinary Medical Center) Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes a paid role)

Listed as (posting describes a paid role) Compensation: Competitive salary + sign-on bonus up to $50,000

Overnight ER role at Maine’s largest specialty vet hospital, with a high-referral caseload and advanced tools like CT, MRI, and mechanical ventilation. Includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE support, mental health resources, and pet care discounts.

Employer: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners (Maine Veterinary Medical Center)

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners (Maine Veterinary Medical Center) Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes a paid role)

Listed as (posting describes a paid role) Compensation: Competitive salary + sign-on bonus up to $50,000

Mix of swing and overnight ER shifts in the same top-tier specialty hospital, with strong mentorship and a collaborative team. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, student loan repayment help, bonding leave, mental health support, and discounts for your own pets.

Employer: MaineHealth (MaineHealth Medical Group)

(MaineHealth Medical Group) Location: Scarborough/Portland, ME (inpatient at Maine Medical Center)

(inpatient at Maine Medical Center) Type: Physician (inpatient, full-time)

Salary: $265,000/year base

Join a well-established inpatient palliative care team at Maine Medical Center, working with a wide range of complex cases in a fully interdisciplinary model. Role includes teaching opportunities, relocation assistance, CME reimbursement and time, PTO, retirement with employer contributions, and full medical/dental/vision and life/disability coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and can share future roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.