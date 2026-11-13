Scarborough has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying busy, moving product, and keeping things organized behind the scenes.

Here are a few strong picks in Supply Chain & Logistics around town:

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.95 per hour

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store’s backroom and sales floor organized. This is a physical, fast-paced role with flexible shifts (mornings, evenings, or overnights) and access to big-company perks like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time, On-site with flexibility

Pay: Not listed

Work the parts counter and warehouse: receive and ship parts, help walk-in and call-in customers, handle cash/credit transactions, and support techs with parts sourcing. This union role includes forklift and inventory work and is a good fit if you like customer interaction plus hands-on warehouse tasks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1788

Location: 500 Gallery Blvd, Scarborough, ME 04074

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35 per hour, plus potential premiums and performance incentives

Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep the backroom running smoothly. You’ll be lifting 50+ lbs, possibly using forklifts, and tapping into strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k) and stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.