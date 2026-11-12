🏥 Scarborough, Maine Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Strong Pay

Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel nursing to entry-level clinical roles and physician careers. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Contract, 8-week travel assignment

Pay: $2,414–$2,641 per week , 40 guaranteed hours

, Schedule: 5x8 day shift , 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. , start November 19, 2026

5x8 , , start Setting: Skilled nursing facility

Lead nursing services in a skilled nursing setting while earning strong weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Great fit if you have long-term care and leadership experience and want a short, focused assignment in Scarborough.

Employer: MaineHealth

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time or part-time (Nursing/Clinical Support)

Full-time or part-time (Nursing/Clinical Support) Pay: Medical Assistant: $21.09–$27.12/hour Clinical Team Assistant: $20.27–$24.36/hour

Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for eligible MAs (amount depends on experience and FTE)

Work in neurology with a supportive team and clear growth paths. The CTA role can lead to MA certification through a MaineHealth-paid online MA program after 6 months, making this a strong option for CNAs, EMTs, phlebotomists, PCTs, and other patient-facing staff looking to level up.

Employer: MaineHealth

Location: Scarborough, ME (Greater Portland area)

Type: Full-time, BC/BE Endocrinologist

Base Salary: $285,000/year

Join a large, established endocrine and diabetes team (15 physicians, 8 APPs) with comprehensive services, ADA-recognized diabetes education, and strong ties to primary care and maternal-fetal medicine. Role is based in Scarborough with some outreach clinics, plus teaching opportunities with residents and medical students.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.