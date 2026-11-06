🏥 Scarborough, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership and fully remote work. Here are several solid roles hiring now across local clinics and the MaineHealth system.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Scarborough, ME (system-wide palliative care role)

(system-wide palliative care role) Type: OTHER (physician leadership)

OTHER (physician leadership) Salary: $268,975/year base

Blended clinical and leadership role for a board-certified/eligible Hospice & Palliative Medicine physician. You’ll help shape specialty palliative care across MaineHealth, with protected admin time, focus on program development and quality, and support for J-1 visa applicants.

Employer: KMA Human Resources Consulting for Coastal Women’s Healthcare

KMA Human Resources Consulting for Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$55/hour

Lead-level mammography role at an independent OB/GYN clinic, combining hands-on imaging with quality control/assurance and accreditation work. Comes with generous PTO, paid holidays, retirement with employer contribution, medical, dental, FSA, and EAP.

Employer: KMA Human Resources Consulting for Coastal Women’s Healthcare

KMA Human Resources Consulting for Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$48/hour

Patient-facing mammography role in a supportive women’s health practice, focusing on high-quality imaging and a calm, caring experience. Offers PTO, paid holidays, retirement with employer contribution, medical, dental, FSA, and EAP.

Employer: MaineHealth (Maine Medical Center – IV Therapy Pharmacy)

MaineHealth (Maine Medical Center – IV Therapy Pharmacy) Location: Scarborough, ME (supports multiple sites: Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, Brunswick)

(supports multiple sites: Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, Brunswick) Type: OTHER (supervisory)

OTHER (supervisory) Salary Range: $66,123.20–$89,481.60/year

Lead sterile compounding pharmacy techs who prepare chemo and infusion medications across four locations. Requires CPhT, Maine registration, 5+ years clinical pharmacy experience, and 2+ years management, with MaineHealth’s comprehensive benefits and career growth.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Scarborough, ME (listed home base) – 100% remote

Type: OTHER (professional nonclinical)

OTHER (professional nonclinical) Pay: $29.45–$39.84/hour

Fully remote role coding ambulatory surgery for a Level 1 Trauma and teaching hospital, handling complex surgical CPT/ICD/HCPCS work. Requires an AHIMA/AAPC credential and 2+ years multi-specialty surgical coding in an acute care setting, plus access to MaineHealth’s flexible work options and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often consider strong, related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.