🛒 Scarborough, ME Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With $16–$17+ Pay

Scarborough’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options for both night owls and daytime people. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring now, all within easy driving distance.

Employer: Nouria Energy Corporation

Nouria Energy Corporation Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hr with tiered raises at 30, 60, and 90 days

with tiered raises at Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like quieter overnight shifts and steady work. You’ll run the convenience store, help customers, keep the place clean and safe, and earn access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life insurance, disability, tuition assistance, and more (if eligible).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $16.00 – $17.95/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you enjoy helping people with home projects and want room to grow. You’ll guide Pro customers, find products, help with orders, and keep shelves stocked, with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and an associate discount (for eligible roles).

Employer: FleetPride

Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Ideal if you have 2+ years of sales and like the automotive/heavy-duty truck world. You’ll help customers at the counter and by phone, look up and order parts, handle returns and warranties, and keep displays neat in a busy parts environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.