🏥 Scarborough, ME Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital neurology teams to a local supermarket pharmacy that’s hiring at several levels.

Here are some of the best Healthcare & Medical roles open in Scarborough, Maine this week.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Scarborough, ME (MaineHealth Neurology)

(MaineHealth Neurology) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (ambulatory care)

Full-time, Monday–Friday days (ambulatory care) Salary: $34.35 – $46.46/hour

Work with a welcoming neuromuscular team caring for patients with complex neurological conditions. You’ll do triage, coordinate treatment plans, and provide direct patient care in a day-shift, clinic setting with strong support and growth opportunities.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Scarborough, ME (Scarborough Campus / MMC Portland EMU)

(Scarborough Campus / MMC Portland EMU) Type: Full-time physician role

Full-time physician role Salary: $330,000/year base (plus potential incentives and relocation, per eligibility)

Lead the Intracranial Epilepsy Monitoring Program in a busy level III Comprehensive Epilepsy Center treating 4,000+ patients a year. Mix of patient care, program development, and academic work with residents and students, with research time available.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Scarborough, ME (MaineHealth Neurology)

(MaineHealth Neurology) Type: Full-time physician role

Full-time physician role Salary: $330,000/year base (plus potential incentives and relocation, per eligibility)

Run the Headache Program focusing on refractory headache patients in a mainly outpatient setting. You’ll oversee care, teach neurology residents and APPs, and can build a research and academic niche within a large subspecialty neurology group.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: Scarborough, ME (31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1)

(31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1) Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.80 – $27.00/hour

Support the in-store pharmacy with prescription prep, inventory, and customer service while using your national certification. Good fit if you like a fast-paced retail setting and want to deepen your pharmacy skills with some scheduling and coordination duties.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: Scarborough, ME (31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1)

(31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.80 – $29.00/hour

Advanced certified tech role with more responsibility: scheduling help, inventory control, audits, and training other techs. Ideal if you’re an experienced, nationally certified tech ready to step into a lead-style position in a community pharmacy.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: Scarborough, ME (31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1)

(31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1) Type: Part-time (4–28 hours/week)

Salary: Tech I: $16.00 – $21.40/hour; Tech II Certified: $19.80 – $27.00/hour

Flexible entry-level and certified tech openings with a range of shifts and benefits like 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid sick time. Great if you’re starting in pharmacy or already certified and want a part-time schedule.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: Scarborough, ME (31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1)

(31 Hannaford Drive, Route 1) Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.80 – $29.00/hour

Part-time version of the advanced tech role, with lead-level duties in inventory, scheduling, audits, and training. Good match if you’re an experienced certified tech who wants higher responsibility without full-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed right beside it. Good luck, and don’t be shy about applying to more than one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.