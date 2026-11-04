🛒 Scarborough, Maine Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Scarborough’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for front-line and customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these full-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.20 per hour

Help customers turn home projects into reality in the millwork department (doors, windows, trim). This role is great if you enjoy problem-solving, learning products in depth, and earning extra through sales bonuses, with strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

Location: 700 Gallery Blvd, Scarborough, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $18.50 per hour

Lead the front-of-store team at Marshalls, making sure customers are greeted, lines move fast, and the checkout area stays organized. Good fit if you have retail + leadership experience, like coaching others, and want solid retail perks like store discounts, 401(k), and health benefits (for eligible staff).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 440 Payne Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Pick and prepare online and fax orders for Sam’s Club members, help them find what they need, and support membership sales. This is a strong option if you want higher hourly pay, good benefits and bonuses, and even fully paid education programs through Walmart’s Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has similar roles you can apply for with just a few tweaks to your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.