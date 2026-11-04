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🏥 Multiple Scarborough, ME Healthcare Roles With Strong Pay
Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.
Long Term Care (LTC) Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Scarborough, ME
- Type: Full-time, Travel (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: ~$2,393/week
Travel RN role in long-term care and assisted living settings. You’ll use your clinical judgment and critical thinking to manage patient care, with support from a national staffing agency that offers weekly pay, health benefits, and a 401(k).
Associate Veterinarian – Pine Point Animal Hospital
- Employer: Mission Pet Health (Pine Point Animal Hospital)
- Location: Scarborough, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)
Small-animal vet role with strong support: full medical benefits, 401(k) with match, paid maternity leave, CE allowance with paid days off, and access to a large national vet network. Good fit if you want local-clinic feel with big-system resources.
Clinical Pharmacist
- Employer: New England Life Care
- Location: Scarborough, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Details & Application: Job description and requirements are listed on Indeed at the link in the posting.
Clinical pharmacist role with a regional provider; click through to see specific duties, schedule, and qualifications on Indeed.
If any of these feel close to what you want, open the link, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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