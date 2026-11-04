🏥 Multiple Scarborough, ME Healthcare Roles With Strong Pay

Scarborough’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Amergis Healthcare Staffing Location: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Type: Full-time, Travel (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: ~$2,393/week

Travel RN role in long-term care and assisted living settings. You’ll use your clinical judgment and critical thinking to manage patient care, with support from a national staffing agency that offers weekly pay, health benefits, and a 401(k).

Employer: Mission Pet Health (Pine Point Animal Hospital)

(Pine Point Animal Hospital) Location: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Small-animal vet role with strong support: full medical benefits, 401(k) with match, paid maternity leave, CE allowance with paid days off, and access to a large national vet network. Good fit if you want local-clinic feel with big-system resources.

Employer: New England Life Care

Location: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Type: Full-time

Details & Application: Job description and requirements are listed on Indeed at the link in the posting.

Clinical pharmacist role with a regional provider; click through to see specific duties, schedule, and qualifications on Indeed.

If any of these feel close to what you want, open the link, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.