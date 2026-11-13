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Scappoose
Kids’ Holiday Bazaar at Scappoose Senior Center
11 days ago
A kids’ holiday bazaar will be held at the Scappoose Senior Center on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with handmade items created and sold by young entrepreneurs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Scappoose Public Library District
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