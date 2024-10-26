Live scores of St. Cloud-area football teams competing in section semifinals Saturday

SAINT CLOUD — It could be the most difficult football game of the season.

Playing with their year on the line, Minnesota high school football teams across the state are lining up for the section tournament quarterfinals Saturday. The undefeated big dogs that had a bye through the quarters are playing for the first time in the postseason in trap games on extended rests against lower seeds. All of the other teams are trying to build momentum from a win Tuesday.

Becker (8-0) plays its first game of the postseason, taking on Little Falls (3-6) at 1 p.m. at home. The teams have not faced yet this year and do not have a common opponent.

Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-4) is hoping to turn around a regular season loss to Andover (6-2) after beating Duluth East (2-7) 34-13 on Tuesday . The Huskies beat the Storm 41-18 on Oct. 11, and they are coming off a 57-56 loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-0) in the last game of the regular season. The Storm are in Andover for an early afternoon start time.

ROCORI (6-2) will attempt to upset Princeton (8-0) at 1 p.m. on the road. The teams are facing off for the first time since 2018 with 10 days of rest and film study. Both squads beat Hutchinson (3-5) earlier this season, ROCORi 35-14 and Princeton 28-7.

At 2 p.m. Royalton (3-6) is taking on Kimball (8-0) in a one-seed versus five-seed matchup. Last week Royalton upset Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (4-5) on the road and this week has a taller task in Kimball. The Royals previously lost to the Cubs 56-6 on Sept. 20 but they have won back-to-back games. Kimball has only allowed one opponent to score more than 8 points.

Holdingford (7-2) is rematching Eden Valley-Watkins (7-1) not two weeks removed from the Eagles handing the Huskers their second loss of the season 24-6 on Oct. 16. Holdingford played a backloaded schedule and lost to Kimball and EV-W in the final month of the regular season. The Huskers play at 2 p.m. in Eden Valley.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday night Cathedral (6-3) is playing Foley (4-5) at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville. The Crusaders are 5-1 since Sept. 20 and they took care of business against Pine City (1-8) last week, winning 35-8. The Falcons eliminated St. Cloud Apollo (1-8) from the Section 5-3A tournament on Tuesday, beating the Eagles at home for the second time this season 41-7. Foley previously won 42-0 on Sept. 20.

At the same time further west in Stearns County Albany (8-0) is hosting the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters (3-6). The teams played on Sept. 14 and Sauk Centre scored the most points by any team against the Huskies this season. Albany won 53-20.

Sartell-St. Stephen (1-8) lost last week in the Section 8-5A quarterfinal to No. 4 seed Brainerd (5-4). The Sabres fell 17-13, decreasing the deficit from its regular season loss to the Warriors 35-21. Sartell led the section game twice, but Brainerd scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to win the opportunity to face No. 1 seed Moorhead (8-0) on Saturday.

Also in the Section 8-5A, St. Cloud Tech's (2-7) season came to an end on the road at two-seed Bemidji (7-2), losing by a score of 35-21. The Lumberjacks scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, pulling ahead of a second-half Tigers' push.

